Flood Warning Issued For Findlay’s Eagle Creek

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Eagle Creek in Findlay.

Flood stage is 9 feet and forecasters predict the creek will rise to above flood stage and crest at 9.8 feet by Sunday night.

It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning.

Minor flooding is forecast for along the creek.

As for the Blanchard River in Findlay, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the river was forecast to rise to 11.4 feet by Monday night, which is a little shy of minor flood stage of 12 feet.

As for the Blanchard River in Ottawa, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the river was forecast to rise to 23.1 feet by Tuesday afternoon, which is right around minor flood stage of 23 feet.

Click here to check out local river levels.

WTOL is reporting that Findlay picked up 1.85 inches of rain on Sunday.

Monday’s forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies and a high of 56.