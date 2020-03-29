Flood Warnings Issued For Blanchard River, Eagle Creek

Flood warnings have been issued for the Blanchard River and Eagle Creek in Findlay after we picked up a lot of rain the last few days.

The Flood Warning for the Blanchard River goes from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Flood stage is 11 feet and the river is expected to rise to around 11.3 feet by Sunday night and fall below flood stage Monday morning.

Minor flooding is forecast.

Eagle Creek has been upgraded from minor to moderate flooding as it’s expected to rise to around 10.2 feet Sunday afternoon, more than one foot above flood stage of 9 feet.

There’s also a Flood Warning in effect for the Blanchard River in Ottawa from Monday morning to Wednesday morning with minor flooding forecasted.