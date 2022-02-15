Flood Watch And Wind Advisory Issued

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Flood Watch and a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Forecasters say significant warming ahead of a slow moving cold front will result in a melt down of an extensive snow pack over the region.

While the warming will begin on Wednesday, runoff from this melt water will not reach the tributaries until Wednesday evening or Thursday.

A storm system will track out of the Ohio Valley late Wednesday night and Thursday.

The weather system is forecast to bring 1 an 2 inches of rainfall across northern Ohio into northwest Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The combination of the heavy rainfall and extensive snow melt may result in significant rises on area streams and rivers.

The rapid warm up may also cause ice jams and additional focus areas for flooding on local waterways.

For the latest river levels click here.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy and windy conditions, with gusts up to 47 miles per hour. The high will be around 53.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for rainfall of between 1 and 2 inches and a high around 55 with temps dropping throughout the day. There will be a chance of a wintry mix Thursday night.

There will also be a Wind Advisory in effect on Wednesday for gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.