Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch will be in effect from 11 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say a strong storm system will bring 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall across the area, with locally higher amounts possible.

The heavy rainfall combined with previous wet conditions will lead to river rises and flooding.

Some snow and sleet are also in the forecast as the high temp on Friday is expected to be around 40 degrees.

It will also be windy, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

Click here for the latest river levels and here for the latest forecast.