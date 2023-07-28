Flood Watch Issued
Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.
The Flood Watch goes through Saturday morning.
Forecasters say flooding of rivers, creeks and low-lying and flood-prone locations caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Multiple rounds of showers and storms on Friday and in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday could drop very heavy rain at times.
Get the latest river levels by clicking here and forecast by clicking here.
[9:43 AM] Current radar loop showers and storms continuing to weaken this morning as they enter Ohio. Expect for the downward trend to continue but with daytime heating, storms may strengthen again this afternoon. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/DSIBVf2cZR
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 28, 2023