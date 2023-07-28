Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch goes through Saturday morning.

Forecasters say flooding of rivers, creeks and low-lying and flood-prone locations caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms on Friday and in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday could drop very heavy rain at times.

