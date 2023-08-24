Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning. It was issued early Thursday morning after heavy rainfall had fallen overnight and with more rain possible on Thursday.

Forecasters say excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying and flood-prone areas. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

