Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch is in effect until Friday at 2 a.m.

Forecasters say saturated ground along with the expectation of moderate to heavy rain has increased the likelihood of flooding.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Get the latest river levels by clicking here and forecast by clicking here.