Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday night through Sunday morning.

Several weather systems will bring multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain across the region, beginning Wednesday evening and ending on Sunday.

Rainfall totals could range between 4 and 6 inches by Sunday.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers is possible.

