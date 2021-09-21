Flood Watch Issued As Heavy Rainfall Anticipated

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch goes from Tuesday at 8 p.m. through Thursday morning.

Forecasters say rainfall amounts could be between 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in the heaviest rain.

There is a possibility for widespread flooding resulting from small streams and creeks flowing out of their banks and flooding from main stem rivers.

People are reminded to never attempt to drive through high water.

The graphic below from the National Weather Service puts Findlay in the 3 to 5 inches range.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall late Tuesday and through Wednesday.

