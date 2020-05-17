Flood Watch Issued That Includes Findlay, Hancock County

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of northwest Ohio.

The watch goes from late Sunday through Tuesday morning.

Forecasters say multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms from Sunday night through early Tuesday could produce rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the watch area, with locally higher amounts possible.

River and flash flooding will be possible.

People in areas prone to flooding should be ready to take action should a flood warning be issued or if flooding develops.