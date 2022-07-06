Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch goes until 8 o’clock Wednesday night.

Forecasters say rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts has already fallen.

Additional rainfall of at least 2 inches is possible with isolated higher amounts.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Click here for the latest river levels.