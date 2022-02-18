Flooding Projections Lowered For Blanchard River In Findlay

The National Weather Service has adjusted its flooding projections for the Blanchard River in Findlay as a Flood Warning continues into Saturday morning.

The river is now projected to crest at 13.5 feet, which is the beginning of the moderate flood stage.

Previously, forecasters projected the river to top out at 15.5 feet, which would be a foot into major flood stage.

The new projection has the river reaching 13.5 feet at around 1 p.m. Friday.

Some flooding is expected to occur if the river reaches that level.

The picture above of the Blanchard River was taken at around 7 a.m. Friday when the river was around 10.5 feet. Flood Stage is 12 feet.

Flood Warnings also were in effect for Eagle Creek in Findlay and the Blanchard River in Ottawa, among others.

