(WTOL-11) – It’s officially flu season in the Buckeye State.

According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, two people have been hospitalized in Hancock County with the flu so far this year.

Those are the only hospitalizations reported in northwest Ohio.

For the week ending October 19, there were 20 influenza hospitalizations statewide in Ohio

Flu season runs from October through May.

Health experts recommend getting vaccinated against the flu each year.