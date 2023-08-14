FOCUS Receives Grant For Alcohol-Related Education

(From FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community)

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control has awarded $58,100 to three nonprofit organizations in the state, including the FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community in Findlay. The funding will help raise awareness about alcohol-related harms to the public and provide education for vulnerable groups, including those under the legal drinking age of 21.

FOCUS, located at 509 W. Trenton Ave., offers free support and resources to anyone impacted by mental health, addiction, or trauma issues in Hancock County. The agency’s alternative youth center, the LOFT, offers a safe space for youth including those impacted by mental health, addiction and/or trauma-related issues.

FOCUS Executive Director Brooke Nissen said the funding will be used to support the LOFT and “promote social connections and create opportunities for alcohol awareness for Hancock County youth.” She said FOCUS will collaborate with the Family Resource Center’s youth prevention staff to provide educational information about alcohol and provide the youth with a trip to Cedar Point Shores.

“This would not be possible without the Division of Liquor Control’s Support,” she said.