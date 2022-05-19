Food Bank Holding Food Distributions

The West Ohio Food Bank will be holding food distributions this weekend as inflation continues to affect families.

“Prices at the pump and at the grocery stores remain at all-time highs, and these are chances for those who are really suffering to get food,” said Jason Aldrich with the food bank.

He says they usually ask that people be at or below 200 percent of the poverty level to get food, but no one will be turned away (while supplies last) if you feel you and your family are truly in need.

The Hancock County event will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 2330 South Main Street in Findlay from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21st.

There will also be a food distribution event in Putnam County at St. John’s Mennonite Church in Pandora from 9 to 11 Saturday morning.

Get more details on other upcoming food distributions by clicking here.