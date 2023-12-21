Food Bank Offering Free Ham Dinners On Christmas Eve

(From the West Ohio Food Bank)

The West Ohio Food Bank will be offering a free ham dinner to anyone who wants one on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, 2023, from 9am-11am at the food bank on East Kibby Street in Lima.

Members of the West Ohio Food Bank staff, along with some volunteers, will pass out the meals, drive-thru style, just like we do for our monthly food distributions.

Cars with families can line up in our back lot, drive up, and receive one meal for each person in their family, and if you know of anyone that cannot make it, you can pick up a dinner for them as well!

The meals will consist of ham slices, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, a roll, and a dessert.

These meals are free to anyone who wants one, while supplies last, starting at 9am until 11am or until the dinners are gone.

A huge thank you goes out to Riteway Foods, Bob Evans Foods, Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, and all of the volunteers who made these meals possible.