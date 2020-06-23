Food Bank Says Need For Food Assistance Still Growing

The West Ohio Food Bank says the need for food assistance continues to grow as the pandemic drags on.

CEO Linda Hamilton says they’re seeing more and more new people in line at the drive-thru food distributions they’ve been holding.

She says about 68 percent of the people they see are going through one of their food lines for the first time.

Hamilton says they’re trying to get into different communities and fill some service gaps that they’ve identified.

They held a food distribution in Carey on Tuesday, behind the school buildings.

And they will have another distribution on Wednesday in Van Buren, at Maranatha Bible Church from 1 to 3.