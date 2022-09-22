Food Benefits Now Accepted At Hancock County Farmers’ Market

People who have SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits can now use them to buy fresh produce at the Hancock County Farmers’ Market in Findlay.

Taylor Coote is community impact director for the United Way of Hancock County.

She says most vendors are excited about this and that vendors will have a sign showing what types of payment they accept.

SNAP benefits will be accepted for the first time at the Thursday farmers’ market.

The Hancock County Farmers’ Market is held on Thursdays from 4 to 6 May through the end of October in the parking lot of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 200 West Main Cross Street in Findlay.