Food Delivery Robots At University Of Findlay

University of Findlay students returning to campus for the new academic year will notice upgrades to dining facilities and new food delivery robots.

Henderson Dining Hall, which serves as the primary dining location on campus, underwent a much-needed renovation that includes a new brick pizza oven, a 24/7 Simply To Go area with new meal customization options, updated build-your-own burger station, international cuisine station and more.

New meal stations and a new layout will provide students with more food options and opportunities to customize meals along with setting up the space for additional updates in the future.

For those who have a busy schedule, Henderson’s 24/7 Simply To Go station, once completed, will be open for additional hours and even offer pick-up options.

The reimagined space will now feature a UF mural, Oiler Nation colors, and new furniture to give the full Oiler Experience to every diner.

Along with Henderson’s new look, UF says another exciting addition coming to the university is Kiwibot food delivery robots.

Anyone on campus will soon be able to use the Everyday app on their phone or other compatible smart devices to order food from on-campus dining as well as some new virtual dining concept options such as Mr. Beast Burger, Pardon My Cheesesteak, Buddy V’s Cake Slices, and Mariah Carey’s Cookies.

Kiwibot orders can be paid for directly through the app with a debit/credit card or UF meal plan points.

Students will have the option to add money for Kiwibot deliveries to their meal plan and can even purchase a subscription plan to save on delivery fees.

For more information on the University’s dining options, meal plans, Kiwibot usage, and more, visit the Dining Services webpage or contact Dining Services by email at [email protected]