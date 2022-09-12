Food Distribution And Resource Fair In Hancock County

Several community agencies and nonprofits will gather on Thursday, September 15th at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Findlay to provide resources and information to community members.

Resources will range from physical and mental health to workforce development and individual and family needs.

Attendees will receive nutritional education, easy-to-make recipes, and other key resources for whole person wellness.

As an incentive, Meijer is providing a few $25 gift cards to be given to attendees who visit each resource booth.

The event is being presented by the Hancock County Food Security Coalition through the Findlay-Hancock County Center for Civic Engagement.

It includes a resource fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch provided by the City Mission at noon.

The event also includes a food distribution provided through West Ohio Food Bank from 1 to 3.

All events will take place in the Buckeye Building at the fairgrounds.

For more information, contact Tommie Harner with the West Ohio Food Bank at 419-222-7946.