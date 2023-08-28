Food Distribution Being Held In Findlay

Chopin Hall’s Mobile Food Pantry, in conjunction with the West Ohio Food Bank, will be holding a food distribution at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in downtown Findlay.

The drive-thru food distribution will be held on Thursday, August 31st at the annex just west of St. Andrew’s Church at 120 West Sandusky Street from 2 to 3:30.

People with a question may call Chopin Hall at 419-422-6401.

