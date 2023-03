The West Ohio Food Bank will be holding a food distribution in Putnam County.

The food distribution will be held at St. John’s Mennonite Church at 15988 Road 4 in Pandora on Saturday, March 18th from 9 to 11 a.m. Sign-up and line-up begins at 8 a.m.

The food distribution is open to any Putnam, Hancock, Allen or Hardin County residents in need.

