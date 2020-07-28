Food Distribution Event In Van Buren
The West Ohio Food Bank says the need for food assistance continues to grow as the pandemic drags on.
We caught up with CEO Linda Hamilton at a food distribution at Maranatha Bible Church in Van Buren on Tuesday.
She says they distributed a variety of nutritious food to about 300 households at the event, which the Ohio National Guard helped out with.
If you missed that one, a food distribution will be held on August 8th at First Presbyterian Church at 2330 South Main in Findlay.