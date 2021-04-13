Food Distribution Event To Be Held In Fostoria

The West Ohio Food Bank will be holding a food distribution in Fostoria on Thursday, April 15th.

The drive-thru distribution event will be held at Fostoria Elementary School at 1202 H.L. Ford Drive in Fostoria.

Signing up and lining up begins at 10 a.m. and then the distribution will be held from 11 to 1.

People are being asked to make sure there is trunk space available to load food into.

Only two households are permitted per vehicle.

A valid photo I.D. is required.

The food distribution event is being sponsored by the West Ohio Food Bank and Fostoria United Way.

