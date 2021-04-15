Food Distribution Held In Fostoria, One Scheduled For Pandora

The West Ohio Food Bank held a food distribution event in Fostoria on Thursday.

Libra Martin with the United Way of Fostoria says the need for food assistance went way up when the pandemic hit.

And while Thursday’s food distribution wasn’t as big as previous ones they held last year around this time, she says there’s still a significant need for food assistance.

For people that missed this one, she says more food events will likely be scheduled.

And for folks in the Pandora area, the West Ohio Food Bank will be holding a food distribution there on Saturday.

It will be at St. John’s Mennonite Church from 9 to 11 a.m.

Details are on the flyer below.