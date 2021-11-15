Food Distribution & Resource Fair In Putnam County

A food distribution and resource fair is coming to Putnam County.

It will be held at the Putnam County Educational Service Center at 124 Putnam Parkway in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 17th from 2 to 4, or until the food is gone.

The event is open to all Putnam County residents whose household income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

To receive food, you must be 18 or older and complete a simple form.

The event is sponsored by KNAP Sack, Inc. in partnership with the West Ohio Food Bank and others.

People with questions may contact Becky Leader at 419-969-0981.