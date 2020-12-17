Food Distributions Held In Hancock County

Hundreds of people picked up a variety of nutritious foods at different distribution events in Hancock County on Thursday.

Ron Rooker, the director of Chopin Hall in Findlay, says there’s been an uptick in people seeking food assistance since the pandemic began and the need continues to grow as the pandemic drags on.

We spoke with Ron at one of the two food distributions that were held at the Hancock County Fairgrounds on Thursday. You can get more of our conversation with him in the video below.

A total of five distribution events were held in Hancock County on Thursday.

Ron says the events combined helped out an estimated 600 to 700 families.

CHOPIN Hall, the West Ohio Food Bank and Hancock County officials joined together to hold the Mobile Food Pantries.

