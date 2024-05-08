‘Food For All’ Event To Combat Food Insecurity

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

In a concerted effort to address food insecurity within our community, the United Way of Hancock County, City Mission, and CHOPIN Hall will proudly host the inaugural “Findlay Food for All”. The event is set to take place on June 8th, 2024 from 10 am – 2 pm at the City Mission warehouse located at 330 Walnut Street, Findlay, OH, 45840. Local organizations are encouraged to participate in a friendly competition to raise essential food supplies and awareness while showcasing creativity through a Canstruction challenge.

We spoke with Ron Rooker, Executive Director of Chopin Hall, about the event.

The ‘Findlay Food for All’ event will feature:

Business Competition:

Local businesses are invited to participate in a spirited fundraising competition to collect the most food donations. From May 1st to June 1st, businesses will mobilize their teams and networks to gather non-perishable food items. The business that raises the highest volume of donations will earn the coveted “Food Champion” title and receive recognition for their impactful contribution.

Canstruction Challenge:

Adding an exciting twist to the event, participating businesses can showcase their creativity and teamwork through a Canstruction challenge. Teams will use their collected food donations to construct intricate and imaginative structures, highlighting the transformative power of community collaboration. These structures will serve as powerful symbols of hope and solidarity in the fight against hunger.

By participating in the Findlay Food for All event, businesses will not only demonstrate their commitment to corporate social responsibility, but also play an instrumental role in alleviating hunger within our community. Every can, every dollar, and every effort counts towards making a meaningful impact. Ron Rooker, Executive Director of CHOPIN Hall stated, “CHOPIN Hall is excited to collaborate with United Way and the City Mission. The Findlay Food For All event is a great example of “It Takes a Community to Feed a Community.”

How Businesses Can Get Involved:

Register your business team beginning Monday, May 1st, 2024. Food can be collected through June 1st.

Kick-off a fundraising food drive campaign within your organization.

Engage employees and customers through creative initiatives and challenges.

Collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

Join us on June 8th at the City Mission Warehouse from 10 am – 2 pm for the ‘No Meal, Meal’ event where donated food will be redistributed back into the community. Donated food will be collected during the first week of June prior to the event.

Together, we can make a difference. Together, we can ensure that no one in our community goes hungry. For more information on how to participate in the Findlay Food for All event, please contact Ron Rooker, Executive Director, at [email protected] or Kaleb Brown, Community Impact Manager, at [email protected].