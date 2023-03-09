Football Coach Submits Resignation Amid Pending Investigation

The head football coach for Van Buren High School has resigned.

The Van Buren Local Schools Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Chris Henry, who was also a teacher at the middle school and assistant athletic director.

District Superintendent Jason Inkrott said Henry was previously placed on administrative leave due to a pending criminal investigation in another county.

He said Henry will remain on leave until his resignation takes effect at the end of March.

He said the pending criminal matter involving Henry in another county is not related to Van Buren Local Schools.