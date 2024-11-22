Donations Sought For ‘Cops & Kids Go Shopping’ Event

(From the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation)

Since 2002, local law enforcement officers have been shopping with children in need, creating holiday memories while providing essentials and gifts. Four years ago, the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation transitioned from a national program—where a portion of donor dollars went elsewhere—to a fully local approach, ensuring every dollar raised stays in Hancock County to benefit local kids. While this transition has ensured that support stays within the community, it also means that the program relies more heavily on the generosity of individuals, businesses, and organizations in our area.

“Inflation and increased costs have impacted everyone, including this program,” said Teresa White, development director of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation, which organizes the event. “We’ve always done our best to provide for as many children as possible, but the demand and the cost of items have grown significantly.”

Last year, officers shopped with 140 children giving them $200 each to spend on toys, clothing, and other essentials, with local school districts helping to identify participants in need. This year, rising prices and a growing number of children in need have stretched resources thin.

The program has touched countless lives, including one local family who shared how much it meant to them. “This program has been a blessing for us,” said a parent of a past participant who wished to remain anonymous. “Not only did it help us provide essentials during a tough time, but the experience of shopping with an officer gave my child a sense of excitement that was very special. It showed them that our community cares, and I’ll forever be grateful for that.”

“The heart of this program is the connection between the children and the officers,” White continued. “We want to ensure every child has a positive experience and leaves with the items they need to thrive, but we can’t do it without support from the community.”

Donations of any size can make a difference. Contributions help provide children with the funding they need to shop while fostering positive relationships with law enforcement.

To support Cops & Kids, donations can be made online at fortfindlayfop20.org/cops-and-kids or mailed to Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation, P.O. Box 1335, 1769 S. Romick Pkwy., Findlay, OH 45840. The Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit; all donations are tax-deductible. For more information, contact White at [email protected] or 1-833-LODGE20 (563-4320).

About the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation: The Foundation funds initiatives like Cops & Kids Go Shopping, supporting active, retired, and fallen law enforcement members and their families while fostering positive relationships with the community through youth and family programming.