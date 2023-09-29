Ford Tri-Motor Offering Rides At Findlay Airport

We had a chance to check out the iconic Ford Tri-Motor ahead of the Wings and Wheels Car Show and EAA Fly-In at the Findlay Airport.

Pilot Gary Baker says the plane was built just outside Detroit in 1928 and was the first airliner combined with trains to take people from coast to coast.

Gary says only 199 were built and 18 are in museums and six are flyable.

You can learn more about the plane’s history as we talk to Gary in the video below.

Gary says rides will be available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Findlay Airport.

On Saturday, the Wings & Wheels Car Show and EAA Fly-In will be taking place at the Findlay Airport.

The event will include rides on the iconic Ford Tri-Motor, a craft fair, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and of course, the main attraction, the car show.