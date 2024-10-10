Forecasters Predict Warmer, Wet Winter For Ohio

(ONN) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its winter outlook report for 2024-25.

Ohio is expected to have warmer than usual temperatures this winter.

The central and eastern portions of the state could see temperatures as much as forty to fifty percent above average while the western portion of the state will only be slightly warmer than normal.

Southeast Ohio can expect fifty to sixty percent more precipitation than usual with the rest of the state also seeing increased precipitation.

A condition called La Nina is driving this trend due to cooling ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator.