Former FHCPL Director Appointed To State Library Board

Jeff Winkle, former Director of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, has been appointed to the Board of the State Library of Ohio by the State Board of Education.

Winkle retired from the library in 2020 after 21 years of service including 11 years as Director. He also served as Director of the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library in Fostoria and the Tiffin-Seneca County Public Library. Winkle is the former owner and operator of Winkle’s Open Book, a local bookstore in Findlay.

Winkle has served on many civic and professional boards, including Van Buren School Board, Hancock County Educational Service Center, Findlay Rotary, the former Literacy Coalition of Hancock County, and the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce.

He served the library community on the boards of the Ohio Library Council, Serving Every Ohioan Library Consortium, and the Northwest Ohio Regional Library System. Winkle was named Ohio Librarian of the Year by the Ohio Library Council in 2019.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the State Library of Ohio Board. The State Library’s professional staff, effective services to libraries and grant assistance are major reasons why Ohio’s libraries continuously rank among the nation’s best.” Winkle said.

The State Library of Ohio is a state agency that serves state government, all types of libraries and residents. The vision of the State Library of Ohio is a Smarter Ohio where every Ohioan can access the necessary resources to be engaged citizens, excel at their jobs, participate in the workforce, and pursue their passions and interests.