A former Findlay High School and Van Buren assistant football coach has been arrested. Devon Hohman, age 28, was detained on April 1st by Perrysburg Police. Hohman has been charged with Importuning and Distributing Harmful Material. Both charges are 5th Degree Felonies.

Hohman faces a preliminary hearing on the charges next Tuesday.

A message for former Findlay Head Football Coach Matt Pees has gone unreturned.