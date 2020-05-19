Former Findlay Man Sentenced To Death

(ONN) – A prisoner who confessed to killing a fellow inmate in a letter sent to a newspaper has been convicted in the murder and sentenced to death.

A three-judge panel found Joel Drain, of Findlay, guilty of aggravated murder and two other felonies.

The verdict will automatically be appealed to the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Drain had waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded no contest to the charges that stemmed from the death just over a year ago of 29-year-old Christopher Richardson.

The Columbus Dispatch reported last year that it had received a letter from Drain confessing to Richardson’s murder.

Drain was in prison for the aggravated murder of 56-year-old Randy L. Grose, of Findlay, along with other felony charges.

He was also sentenced to another seven years in prison for the non-fatal stabbing of his father.