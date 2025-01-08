Former ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton Running For Governor

(ONN) – Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has entered the 2026 Ohio governor’s race.

Acton, a Democrat, is mostly known for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic when she gave daily coronavirus briefings alongside Governor Mike DeWine.

In a statement, Acton cited her being a doctor and not a politician as a reason why she would be good for this role.

“I solve problems by bringing people together, regardless of party to find solutions,” Acton said.

Dr. Acton is the third person to announce their desire to run for governor.

Lt. Governor John Husted and Attorney General Dave Yost, both Republicans, are also running.