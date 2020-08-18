Former Ohio Governor Supporting Biden For President

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich says he will be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden for President this November.

Kasich spoke virtually at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, describing himself as a life-long Republican who will vote for Biden because these are not normal times.

Kasich said his loyalty to the Republican party holds second place to his loyalty to the entire country, and a Biden presidency is best for the nation right now.

Kasich served as a U.S. Congressman from Ohio’s 12th District for 18 years and as governor of Ohio for two terms.