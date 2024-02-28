Former Ohio House Speaker Appealing Conviction

There’s an update on one of the defendants in the FirstEnergy corruption case.

The former Ohio House speaker sentenced to 20 years in prison is appealing his conviction.

Larry Householder was found guilty of orchestrating a $60 million dollar bribery scheme to bail out FirstEnergy.

It’s the largest bribery scheme in Ohio history.

Householder has already appealed his prison sentence.

According to court documents, Householder’s attorneys claim he was used as a scapegoat.