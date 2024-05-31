Former Ohio House Speaker Arraigned From Federal Prison

(ONN) – Former Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arraigned from federal prison on state charges.

Ten new felony counts were recently brought against him by the state.

Householder did not speak as his defense entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set for $100,000 and a pretrial hearing is set for June 24th.

Householder is currently serving 20 years for his role in the $60 million FirstEnergy bribery scheme, the largest corruption case in state history.

The state’s case charges two former FirstEnergy executives, ex-CEO Chuck Jones and senior vice president Michael Dowling, on a combined 22 counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, bribery, telecommunications fraud and money laundering.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Another man the state charged, Sam Randazzo – former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, pleaded not guilty before dying by suicide last month.

Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, were both convicted in March 2023 of a single racketeering charge each, after a six-week trial.

Borges was sentenced to five years in prison for his role.

Two others, Juan Cespedes and Jeff Longstreth, pleaded guilty.

A third man, the late statehouse lobbyist Neil Clark, pleaded not guilty before dying by suicide in 2021.