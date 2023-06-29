Former Ohio House Speaker Sentenced In Bribery Scheme

(ONN) – Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the largest corruption scandal in state history.

The 64-year-old Republican from Perry County is expected to appeal the sentence.

A jury convicted Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, ex-chair of the Ohio Republican Party, of racketeering in April.

Jurors found Householder orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy to secure the speakership, elect allies, and then pass and defend a $1 billion bailout of two FirstEnergy-affiliated nuclear plants.

Borges’ sentencing in the scheme is scheduled for Friday.