Former Owner Of Hitchings Insurance Agency Passes Away

(From Hitchings Insurance Agency)

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our former agency owner and insurance agent, Lee Hitchings, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Words cannot describe how much he will be missed, especially his contagious smile and laugh. Lee never really met a stranger.

He was a friend to so many!

We are so thankful for the time we shared with him and cling to the memories.

Click here to watch a video tribute to Lee on the Hitchings Insurance Agency’s Facebook page.