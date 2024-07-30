Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Former Owner Of Hitchings Insurance Agency Passes Away



(From Hitchings Insurance Agency)

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our former agency owner and insurance agent, Lee Hitchings, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Words cannot describe how much he will be missed, especially his contagious smile and laugh. Lee never really met a stranger.

He was a friend to so many!

We are so thankful for the time we shared with him and cling to the memories.

Click here to watch a video tribute to Lee on the Hitchings Insurance Agency’s Facebook page.

 