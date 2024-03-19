Former Priest Dismissed From Catholic Church

(WTOL-11) – Former Ohio priest Michael Zacharias, who is serving life in prison for sexual abuse, has been dismissed from the Catholic Church by the Pope.

According to the Diocese, his case was transmitted to the Holy See, which is the governing body overseeing Vatican City.

The case was sent with the request that the Pope dismiss Zacharias from the clerical state.

Zacharias was sentenced to life in prison last year for sex trafficking minors and adults.

He served in multiple parishes, including in Toledo, Fremont, and Findlay.