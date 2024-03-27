Former State Representative Brigid Kelly Passes Away

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the death of former Hamilton County Auditor and State Representative Brigid Kelly:

“Fran and I are saddened by the death of Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly. Brigid dedicated much of her career to public service, first as a Norwood City Councilwoman, then as a State Representative, and then as Hamilton County Auditor. Like many who worked with her, I knew Brigid to be cordial, collaborative, and willing to work with both parties to help advance the interests of Ohioans. Fran and I extend our sincerest condolences to Brigid’s husband, Steve, and her entire family.”

In honor of the life and service of former State Representative Brigid Kelly, Governor DeWine orders the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Hamilton County, the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower from sunrise to sunset on the day of her funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.