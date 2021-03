A former U.S. Surgeon General will speak at the University of Findlay on April 8th. Dr. Regina Benjamin served in the role from 2009 through 2013 during the first Obama administration.

Dr. Benjamin will be on campus as a guest of the College of Pharmacy to give the keynote speech at the organizations inaugural health equity event.

Register for the event at

https://www.findlay.edu/pharmacy/health-equity-i-can-make-a-difference