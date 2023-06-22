Forum On Historic Preservation Being Held In Findlay

The Hancock Historical Museum and Hancock Regional Planning Commission will host a public forum to continue a community conversation about historic preservation.

“I think a lot of people are surprised to learn that in our community we really don’t have any of the policies in place to prioritize historic preservation and protect our historic buildings,” said Sarah Sisser, Executive Director of the Hancock Historical Museum.

Sarah says the forum is an opportunity for the museum to educate people about the concept of historic preservation and how to go about it if the community determines it is a priority.

As Sarah mentioned in the audio above, people attending the forum will be able to ask questions and learn more from state experts about the value of historic preservation, how it has been used as a tool for redevelopment in the state, and the steps the community can take to make it a priority.

The forum will take place on Thursday, June 29th at 6 p.m. in Findlay City Council Chambers at the Findlay Municipal Building.