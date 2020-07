A Fostoria woman is dead after she was struck by a train on Monday. 37-year-old Ashlie Chapin was pronounced dead at the scene. Chapin was on foot when she was struck by an east-bound train on the CSX tracks near Washington township Road 261 and State Route 613.

The Hancock County Sheriffs Office is investigating. Als responding to the scene were Washington Township Fire, Fostoria Police and fire, and Reinhart Towing.