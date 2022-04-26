Fostoria Area Safety Council Announces Scholarship Winner

The Fostoria Area Safety Council has announced the winner of its annual $1,000 scholarship.

Shay Olin is a senior at Fostoria High School and plans to pursue a degree in Wildlife Conservation Biology at Ohio University.

Each year Fostoria Area Safety Council awards a scholarship to a high school senior living in the 44830 zip code, planning to pursue a degree in a safety-related field.

Eligible applicants need a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above and must be a U.S. citizen and enrolled full-time at the senior level.

Scholarship applications were reviewed by the Safety Council Steering Committee.

The Fostoria Area Safety Council is facilitated through a partnership between the Ohio BWC and the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Fostoria Area Safety Council is a resource for local businesses to examine and resolve safety issues in the workplace, study reliable techniques and learn about safety-related topics with the goal of creating and maintaining safe work environments.

Learn more about the Fostoria Area Safety Council by visiting www.fostoriachamber.com/safetycouncil or by calling 419-435-0486.