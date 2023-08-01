Fostoria Chamber Welcomes New Director

(From the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed a new Director, Jocelyn Reinhart.

Reinhart was selected by the Chamber Board of Directors and begins her new role August 1.

Jocelyn Reinhart is a graduate of St. Wendelin High School and graduated from Ohio Northern University with a bachelor’s degree in political science with minors in Public Policy and Criminal Justice. While in college, she served as an intern with the Portman for Senate Campaign, Republican National Convention, Hardin County Republicans, Community Improvement Corporation of Fostoria, and the City of Fostoria.

Most recently, Reinhart served as the Brand Ambassador for Clear Choice Exteriors. She currently serves as the Fostoria Rotary Club President, is a member of the Civil Service Commission for the City of Fostoria, the Fostoria Kiwanis Club, and the Geary Family YMCA Board. Reinhart resides in Fostoria with her husband and son.

Sarah Stephens Krupp, who served in the role prior to August 1, accepted a position with the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation as a Project Administrator.

“Jocelyn is a great addition to the Chamber and brings with her strong relationships and experience with small business and non-profit operations.” Stephens Krupp said of her replacement.

“I look forward to working with her as the Chamber Director and am confident she will continue to grow and strengthen the organization while bringing with her fresh new ideas.”