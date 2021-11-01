Fostoria Hospital Offering X-rays Of Trick-Or-Treat Candy

The Fostoria Police Division says ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is offering X-rays of candy distributed during trick-or-treat in Fostoria.

This comes after police were alerted to tampered candy being distributed during the Saturday, October 30th citywide trick-or-treating.

“Although we only are aware of 2 pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” said Police Chief Keith Loreno.

He says the candy that was involved had a sewing needle in both and it is unknown the specific street it was distributed.

He says both Fostoria police and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital feel that it is best to take every reasonable action possible to keep children safe and to help parents make an informed decision with any candy their children received.

On Monday, November 1st, parents can take candy received during the trick-or-treat in Fostoria to the hospital to be X-rayed for any potential metal objects.

The X-raying will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m.

People should go to the main entrance but do not enter the hospital.

The staff will have a portable X-ray machine available to scan the candy.

Due to COVID restrictions, people should follow all necessary safety restrictions on the hospital grounds and follow the instructions of the staff upon arrival.

Anyone who has information as to who may be involved with the tampered candy should call the Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573.