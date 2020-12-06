Fostoria House Fire Called “Suspicious”

The Fostoria Fire Division battled a house fire on Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived at 225 East North Street at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor and roof gables.

The fire department says crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire and searched for a person who was reported to be inside, which later was confirmed to not be the case.

All off-duty personnel were called in to fight the fire.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation.